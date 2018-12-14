Tucker Carlson’s white nationalist fan base probably loved his Wednesday night attack on immigration but advertiser Pacific Life insurance company was so offended it pulled its advertising and is reevaluating its relationship with his show.

Contemptor’s Justin Baragona explains:

Following backlash over Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue stating that immigration makes America “poorer, dirtier, and more divided,” insurance company Pacific Life announced that it will not be advertising on Tucker Carlson Tonight for the time being as it reevaluates its relationship with the program.

Pacific Life found itself being forced to answer for its advertising relationship with the Fox News program after activist Jordan Uhl contacted the company on Friday morning. Uhl had noticed that Media Matters for America senior researcher Andrew Lawrence had spotlighted the segment and pointed out that as the show went to its first break, a narrator announced that “Tucker Carlson is brought to you by Pacific Life.”

Earlier today, Pacific Life tweeted:

A message from Pacific Life: pic.twitter.com/bDq9hzia53 — Pacific Life (@pacificlife) December 14, 2018

Don’t expect Tucker to stop catering to the neo-Nazi crowd, though.

Fox News statement after Pacific Life insurance paused ads on Tucker Carlson's show over immigration comments the host made last night pic.twitter.com/VnptTMzyBq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 14, 2018

Frankly, I did not find the monologue worse or more inflammatory than Carlson’s usual fare. I had decided not to write it up after viewing it on the air. But maybe I’m inured by now. Watch it below and decide for yourself. It's from the December 12, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.