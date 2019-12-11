The Tucker Carlson Tonight show “covered” tonight’s impeachment hearing with a small box on the bottom right of the screen. The show began with the innocuous banner, “LAWMAKERS DEBATE IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES.” But about 10 minutes in, that changed to something more partisan and divisive, Fox's stock-in-trade.

Here’s what was shown near the opening of the show. Notice the deliberate demonization of the media in the larger banner during this discussion with Charles Hurt:

It's hard to imagine anyone more dishonest than Liar-in-Chief Trump. But somehow, Carlson never seems to care about that.

Later in this same segment, the show added even more partisan divisiveness to its banners, this time including the box with the hearing:

Shades of the show's smears of the impeachment hearings we saw last month.