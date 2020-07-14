After Tucker Carlson offered his non-apology for having a blatant racist as a top writer last night, the host announced he’s taking a pre-planned vacation.

As I previously posted, Carlson’s top writer, Blake Neff, resigned Friday after a CNN investigation outed his pseudonymous racist, homophobic and sexist comments online. It took Fox News one day and Carlson three days to comment on Neff’s departure. So what a coincidence that Carlson’s remarks about Neff should occur the very week he decided to take a four-day vacation? Not a one-week vacation, as most would, but the four days right after he issued his sorry not sorry for having a guy like Neff as his top writer.

This is what Carlson said at the end of last night’s show:

CARLSON: Well, we're out of time. I’m going to spend the next four days trout fishing. Long planned.

This is one of those years where if you don't get it in now, you're probably not going to. If something dramatic happens, of course, we'll be back. We've got some taped segments for you. Brian Kilmeade will be sitting in.

But in the meantime, we hope you have the best and happiest week and we'll be back on Monday, if not before, 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

The show that is the sworn and totally sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Sure, he could be taking a long-planned vacation. But I’ll bet it wasn’t planned for this week until very recently. Fox News hosts have a history of taking vacations right after they dredge up unwelcome controversy for the network.

You can watch Carlson’s dubious “truth” below, from the July 13, 2020 Tucker Carlson tonight.