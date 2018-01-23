Tucker Carlson’s bigotry was called out by MSNBC host Joy Reid last weekend. So snowflake Carlson put the rest of the news on hold in order to spend the first two segments Monday night, 11 minutes altogether, attacking her back.

Unfortunately for Carlson, he couldn’t even manage to tell the truth while he was at it.

Reid is the latest in a long line of African Americans Carlson has accused of racism. At the same time, Carlson regularly expresses sympathy for and solidarity with white nationalists and bigots. So when Reid accused Carlson of having a "pretty blatantly white nationalist view," it was predictable that that would set off Carlson's latest round of “Blacks are the real racists” dog whistling.

Carlson spent his entire opening monologue whining about Reid. Her first sin that we learned about was hosting a genealogist who said an ancestor of Carlson’s emigrated to the U.S. in order to escape dire conditions in Switzerland. Carlson dismissed that as “irrelevant” to “our modern immigration policy.” As you can see in the video below, the MSNBC discussion was about so-called “chain migration,” meaning the allowance of family members. Nobody was saying that we should throw open the borders to any and everyone looking to come here.

But that’s how Carlson twisted it.

CARLSON: A single 19th century Swiss relative means you are now required to support green cards for everyone who jumps the borders or overstays a visa in 2018. Boom! Case closed!

Carlson figured that he’d “prove” he’s not a bigot by calling Reid a bigot.

CARLSON: So, Joy Reid is accusing us of racism. Let’s pause for a moment and savor the irony of that. Reid’s entire public career has been built on race-baiting. Try to watch her show for 20 minutes and see for yourself.

Actually, I’ve watched Reid’s show quite a bit and, frankly, I have never heard a racist word out of her mouth. Carlson on the other hand…

Carlson cited a number of dubious examples of Reid’s racism, including the claim that “Reid openly wondered if we should hope for [Rep. Steve Scalise’s] recovery” after he was shot last summer. Yet in Carlson’s own clip, we saw Reid saying, “Obviously, everybody’s wishing the Congressman well and hoping that he recovers.” In fact, she expressed that wish a second time in the clip. What she was plainly saying was that we should not forget Scalise’s record of bigotry and make him a hero.

It speaks volumes about Carlson that he should so twist and distort Reid’s words in order to racially smear her. But then, in a hilarious bit of unintentional irony, he accused her of racial projection.

CARLSON: So, when Joy Reid accuses you of harboring racist thoughts, trust me, it’s projection. But it’s also a political tactic. Reid can’t explain why this country so badly needs to import millions of additional poor people. Nobody on the left can explain that, because there’s no real answer, so they attempt to short-circuit the conversation with slurs.

“There’s still plenty of racism in America,” Carlson said near the end of his monologue. “Maybe more now, possibly, than in generations.” However, he meant racism against white people.

CARLSON: Americans are attacked openly for their race every day in print, on television, in public gatherings. People are punished for their race in hiring, in college admissions, in government and private contracting. The left supports all of this.

But that was not enough to put Carlson’s fragile ego back together again. He spent another segment, nearly five minutes, teaming up with Mark Steyn to attack Reid.

“As Joy sees it, only certain people can talk” about immigration, Steyn dubiously claimed. “So, she can say the Democrats can give up on white, rural voters and just focus on black voters.”

We never saw a clip of Reid saying any such thing but I’m willing to bet that what Reid was talking about was urging the Democrats not to pander to white, rural voters at the expense of black voters and their concerns.

Watch the entire January 20, 2018 AM Joy segment about immigration below which spends relatively little time talking about Carlson and then watch his over-response from the January 22, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

UPDATE: The reference to Reid's comments about white, rural voters vs. black voters may have been a reference to her argument that that rural America is disproportionately represented in Congress and in the Electoral College.

No, I was right the first time, Reid was talking about not pandering to white, rural voters.