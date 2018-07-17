Donald Trump openly sided with Russia, a hostile nation, over the United States yesterday in Helsinki – but Fox News host Tucker Carlson found that a reason to lecture us to hate Mexicans more.

Carlson visited The Five show yesterday, while even Foxers were expressing shock and horror over Trump’s comments. But not Carlson!

To be fair, all The Five’s cohosts tempered all their criticisms with Trump love and sympathy.

Cohost Greg Gutfeld did his part for Dear Leader by suggesting to Carlson that the reason there was such an outcry in the media over Trump’s comments was because “the media is blaming Putin for Hillary’s loss.” Gutfeld smirked hideously as he continued, “And they’re constantly demanding their pound of flesh and nothing will ever be enough.”

Carlson was too interested in using the moment to foment anti-immigrant bigotry to go after the media:

CARLSON: I’m not a shrink so I don’t fully understand it. I mean, I don’t think Russia is our close friend or anything like that. I think of course they tried to interfere in our affairs. They have for a long time. Many countries do. Some more successfully than Russia, like Mexico, which is routinely interfering in our elections by packing our electorate. So those are all concerns.

There was hearty, appreciative laughter at Carlson’s remarks. So he continued, unchallenged.

CARLSON: I honestly don’t understand why we need to believe that Russia is the sort of primary issue of American political life. That seems kind of nuts to me. Maybe you disagree with Trump, which is totally fine. But the idea that where you are on Russia is the defining question – like, that’s kind of demented, actually. ‘Cause it’s like number 115 on the list of real concerns. At least in my mind. Maybe I’m the demented one.

I’m not a shrink so I won’t opine on whether or not Carlson is demented. But I know a bigot more concerned with brown-skinned Americans than a patriot concerned about a foreign country meddling in our democracy when I see one.

Watch Carlson proved himself a bigot again below, from the July 16, 2018 The Five, via Media Matters