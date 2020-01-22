The Tucker Carlson Tonight show was partially pre-empted by the Trump impeachment trial last night. So an enterprising Fox producer used a banner to make sure prime time viewers got their fix of Democrat-demonization during the “straight news” coverage.

Um, Fox News chyron right now. pic.twitter.com/YTX73tj4tn — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) January 22, 2020

That prompted this reaction from Kellyanne Conway’s husband:

Incredible. The managers’ presentations have been anything but hysterical. They have been factual, logical, dignified, and compelling. https://t.co/NiVXrxlXKW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 22, 2020

(H/T Brian Stelter)