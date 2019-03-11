Media Matters dug up some old audio recordings of Tucker Carlson calling into the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show between 2006-2011. During those conversations, Carlson referred to Martha Stewart’s daughter as “c**ty;” Britney Spears and Paris Hilton as “two of the biggest white whores in America;” Hillary Clinton as “anti-penis” and more.

In the first audio below, Carlson praises a female teacher for having sex with a 13 year-old: "So my point is that teachers like this, not necessarily this one in particular, but they are doing a service to all 13-year-old girls by taking the pressure off. They are a pressure relief valve, like the kind you have on your furnace."

In the second audio below Carlson refers to Martha Stewart’s daughter as “extremely c**ty” and longs to “give her the spanking she so desperately needs.”

“I don't normally laugh at girls’ appearances, just because I think it's mean. But she -- I'm bending the rule for her,” Carlson later added.

In the third audio below, Carlson calls Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “two of the biggest white whores in America.”

In the fourth audio below, Carlson refers to Hillary Clinton as “anti-penis.”

In the fifth audio, Carlson said people have been “bullied into pretending that Oprah's great, that she doesn't hate the penis, that she's not anti-man. … But she completely is. … The subtext of every Oprah show is men suck.”

I highly recommend your checking out the entire Media Matters post. There are also sexist attacks on Arianna Huffington, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and much, much more.

Meanwhile, check out the ones I thought the most noteworthy below.

(Carlson image via screen grab)