Tucker Carlson’s inner white nationalist was so triggered by a Congressman’s suggestion that white, male senators may not be the best judge of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, he once again irresponsibly raised the specter of civil war.

Carlson played a clip of the offending comment from Democratic Rep. John Garamendi about the all-male, all-white Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who will hear Ford’s testimony about Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: “Women across this nation should be outraged at what these white men senators are doing to this woman. The senators, male senators who control that committee are playing the game as old as an assault. And that is, the woman’s the accused, the woman is at fault,” Garamendi said.

Naturally, Carlson ignored the part about Republicans and conservatives making Ford the wrongdoer, as well as the right wing attacks and death threats that have forced her to leave home. Instead, he jumped right to his inflammatory shout out to his white nationalist fans:

CARLSON: Wait a second. What does the race of specific senators have to do with anything? Should we be angry at them because of their skin color? Should we distrust them more? Are they inherently less fair or less decent because of the way they look? Garamendi is implying exactly that.

I think there is a point to be made about not judging someone’s fairness by race or sex. But that is hardly the most important issue at stake here - unless you’re looking for an excuse to smear and demonize. That's exactly what Carlson was up to:

CARLSON: So how is that different or better than anything George Wallace ever said? Well, it’s not. Except that suddenly, this filth is everywhere so you hardly even notice it.

If Carlson had any interest in creating greater understanding of his point, he’d have held a respectful debate. But this is the guy who recently declared white supremacy "incredibly rare." Heck, Carlson couldn’t even stand the removal of trees that were planted to keep African Americans from being able to view a golf course.

Carlson pulled his predictable ploy of feigning tolerance while playing the race card – with a hint of civil war for extra incitement.

CARLSON: The last thing that this country needs right now is more racial division. Democrats are pushing it anyway. They're using allegations that have literally nothing to do with race at all. But splitting the country into tiny warring groups is useful to them. It helps them maintain their power and so they’re happy to do it. … Divide and conquer, whatever it takes.

Carlson has a thing about hinting at civil war lately. He has called both gun control and immigration “a recipe for civil war” and he has fear mongered that Trump opponents are “recklessly egging” on violence.

Project much, Tucker?

Watch it below, from the September 20, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via The Contemptor.