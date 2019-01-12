Although Fox News predicted that advertising on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show would pick up in January, there are no signs of that happening.

Yesterday, THR reported that Tucker Carlson’s show has “lost at least 26 corporate advertisers” since December 12, when he delivered an inflammatory monologue claiming that immigration makes the U.S. “poorer, dirtier, and more divided.”

In January, his show “has averaged 24 ads per episode (over seven shows), compared to an average of 36 ads in the seven shows leading up to his immigration monologue.”

Furthermore:

A Fox News spokesperson said in late December that “the channel usually has lighter ad during the holiday period between Christmas and the first few weeks of the New Year” and that “ad loads pick up towards the end of the month,” though the post-holiday week of Jan. 7 has been Carlson’s lowest to date (averaging 22 ads per show).

While THR noted that a few advertisers (Ancestry.com and Progressive Insurance) have returned, most have not.

On top of all that, Carlson's more recent comments about women apparently caused Red Lobster to drop his show, despite standing by him after the immigration comments. On January 2, 2019, Carlson suggested that highly-paid women are destroying society. Less than a week later and after his comments were flagged for the company's female president, Red Lobster dropped its advertising on Tucker Carlson Tonight, though it declined to say why.

In other words, there is no reason to believe that the trend is reversing.

Carlson image via screen grab.