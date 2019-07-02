Fresh off his success in talking Trump out of attacking Iran, Tucker Carlson is now trying to talk Trump into a legal battle against Google, Twitter, Facebook and Amazon.

Carlson broached the subject by suggesting that Trump will lose his re-election bid if he doesn’t do something to thwart their supposed subversion against him:

CARLSON: Google, by some measures, the most powerful company in the world -- all information flows through it -- they're against you. They don't want you reelected. Can you get reelected if Google is against you?

Trump agreed that Google “is very powerful,” but pointed out that he won in 2016 despite it. However, he was happy to blame Google for his record-level of unpopularity:

TRUMP: Google is very powerful, but I won. And a poll just came out today I'm at 54 or 55, and they do say you can add 10 to whatever poll I have, okay? And I never get good press. I mean, I haven't had a good story. I used to get the best press in the world. You remember the old days when I was an entrepreneur, I used to get great press. Now, I get -- because of what I stand for and represent and nobody has ever had, I think 93 percent -- it came out the other day, 93 percent, and I'm talking about stories that should be good, they make them bad or should be great, they make them like neutral. And yet I won, and I'll win again.



So when they say it's the most powerful, it may be, but they were against me. Facebook was against me. They were all against me. Twitter was against me.

As I pointed out in my last post, Trump is nowhere near a 54% approval rating. But the supposed "sworn enemy of lying" Carlson let Trump's lie it go unchallenged.

But Carlson clearly had an agenda and he was willing to push it on camera:

CARLSON: So you just said that what the tech companies are doing may be illegal. Is there a role for the Justice Department in finding out?



TRUMP: Well, they could be and I don't want to even say whether or not they're doing something, but I will tell you, there are a lot of people that want us to and there are a lot of people - all you have to do is pick up a newspaper and read it or see it or watch Fox or watch some other network. There are a lot of people that want us to take action against Facebook and against Twitter and frankly, against Amazon.



CARLSON: Yes.



TRUMP: Amazon also. A lot of people want us to take action.



CARLSON: Are you going to?



TRUMP: I can't say that, Tucker. That I can't say.

It’s bad enough that Trump would even consider trying to control the content of any of these companies (though I doubt he’d actually go there and I doubt even more he’d get away with it) but it’s just as bad, if not worse, that a so-called journalist would try to push him into it.

I’ve got my own beefs with Google and I could spend a half hour going into them. But Carlson isn’t looking to make the system fairer or better for all, he’s looking to rig it in favor of Trump and conservatism.

Watch Carlson try to maneuver the Department of Justice into doing his bidding below, from the July 1, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.