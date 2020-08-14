Poor Tucker Carlson’s widdle fee fees were smarting after he was caught deliberately mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name the other night. So, like an overgrown adolescent, he tried to make someone else the fall guy, in this case Joe Biden.

It's very hard to believe Carlson did not deliberately mispronounce Harris’ name Tuesday night, especially since he did so at least twice after he was corrected. But if he was counting on only his white nationalist fan base catching the dis, Carlson was wrong. It was picked up in lots of the mainstream media – and none of them seemed to buy his claim that it was an innocent mistake, either.

But Carlson’s brand is nothing if not the white male victim. So the next night, Carlson dedicated a whole segment to suggesting he was unfairly targeted because he’s a white male.

CARLSON: So, if you watched last night's show, you may recall that during the opening segment, we apparently unknowingly mispronounced Kamala Harris's name. It is pronounced, comma, not semi-colon, comma, like the punctuation mark -- ala Harris. Fine. It was a mistake.

If it was a mistake, then why did he repeat it several times after being corrected?)

CARLSON: But it was treated as an act of bigotry.

Actually, it was an act of disrespect that was a part of his bigotry. And just in case the mispronunciation itself wasn't, Carlson's claim of “not being allowed” to criticize Harris in response to being corrected was a direct expression of his bigotry or at least the bigotry he regularly signals to yhis white nationalist fans.

Carlson further avoided responsibility by attacking CNN for discussing it:

CARLSON: A grave offense against the honor of a sitting U.S. senator. CNN was outraged. Of all the things going on in the world today, they wanted you to know that someone out there had mispronounced Kamala Harris's name.

Yes, if only CNN had spent two segments mocking a Black neighborhood for wanting invasive trees removed, partly as a redress against segregation, eh, Tucker?

Carlson even sneered at his former colleague, Kirsten Powers, who now appears on CNN. She correctly noted in a tweet, “It’s just basic journalism to learn the correct pronunciation of names of leaders. It’s not like Kamala appeared on the scene yesterday so it’s hard to believe it’s 'unintentional'...but of course somehow Tucker is the victim in this story.”

Carlson misinterpreted her tweet as saying his mispronunciation was an attempt to play the victim. Then he claimed to have no idea what she meant by “It’s not like Kamala appeared on the scene yesterday.”

Sorry, Tucker, but if you’re that obtuse, you should resign now. Sadly, it couldn’t be more obvious that you’re just that dishonest.

But the crux of Carlson’s whinefest was his very familiar “Blacks have more privileges than whites” card.

CARLSON: So, but the bottom line is look, any criticism of Kamala Harris is immoral. Anyone who so much as mispronounces her name is a racist. That's what they’re telling you.

As "proof" of his innocence, he played a clip of Biden mispronouncing “Kamala.” But Carlson conveniently edited out the part showing Biden immediately correcting himself. Maybe that’s because Carlson was too busy laughing at what he thought proved the dishonesty of his critics.

Carlson also brought on like-minded (white) Chadwick Moore to heap scorn on any criticism of his race baiting and further massage his very delicate ego.

“She may be a sitting United States Senator, but she's a holy person. Check your privilege, pal,” Carlson mocked.

Moore got right with the program. “Well, I'm so confused by this because I thought this was over her last name, which as we all know is actually pronounced ‘Har-ree’ -- it's very African. … “It ‘s daring to pronounce a name I guess the way it sounds or the way it is spelled, rather.”

“Let's not talk about how she disrespects people,” Moore said. Meaning, of course, as a Black woman, she has undeserved privileges.

But the ever-vicious Carlson had to get one more dig at Harris’ name: “Were you surprised that Joe Biden apparently didn't know how to pronounce -- and by the way, I'm taking this on faith that that's how you pronounce her name.”

But as he closed the segment, Carlson said, “Kamala, like the punctuation mark, comma.” We're going to put that in our scripts just to show no disrespect.”

Hallelujah. You shouldn’t have to shame a cable news host into properly pronouncing the name of a vice presidential candidate but it’s better late than never.

You can see how Carlson is unable to take a fraction of the malice he dishes out below, from the August 12, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.