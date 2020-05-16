Tucker Carlson’s white nationalism is disgusting enough but making racial attacks on African Americans Joy Reid and Don Lemon for their concern about black and brown workers being forced back to work in the middle of a pandemic – and pretending it’s because he hates divisiveness makes Carlson especially odious.

On Monday, Carlson said, “If there’s anything positive to come out of the tragedy, it is the renewed closeness that many Americans suddenly feel with one another.” But before long, Mr. Positive called Reid “an open race hater who spins lunatic conspiracy theories about plots against citizens based on their skin color.” He accused Lemon of having “decided that the real lesson of this pandemic is that we need more racial division.”

