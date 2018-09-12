Does Tucker Carlson have some secret crush on porn star Stormy Daniels? Or her attorney Michael Avenatti? Or is Carlson such a snowflake that just because Avenatti took a swipe at him on The View that it was worth a nearly four-minute attack on a night that catastrophic Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the Carolinas?

This is at least the third segment Carlson has devoted to Avenatti, each of which has included childish insults, including Carlson’s puerile nickname for Avenatti, “Creepy porn lawyer.”

Carlson began this particular discussion by snarking about accusations that Donald Trump has debased the presidency. Rather than rebut that, he started sneering about ABC’s The View hosting Avenatti and Daniels, as if that were somehow proof that Trump is a decent guy.

CARLSON: They gave three segments of their show to a newly-minted political pundit who has spent her career having sex with strangers for money.

Along for the ride was her creepy porn lawyer who, even by his own low standards – and we know a lot about it – was especially creepy today.

Funny, nobody mentioned that one of those who had sex with Daniels – and then paid her – was Trump.

It looks like what was “especially creepy” about Avenatti’s appearance was that Avenatti hurt Carlson’s fee fees. A banner read, "STORMY & LAWYER TARGET TUCKER." This was the exchange that seems to have triggered Carlson:

AVENATTI: Comments from Tucker Carlson and some of these other pigs that are men, that make these comments, that belong in the 50s –

DANIELS: You shouldn’t say that. Pigs are some of the smartest animals…

AVENATTI: … I’m gonna tell you, no man should be making comments like that about a woman, period.

Oh, poor baby!

Carlson didn’t have the guts to tell viewers what comment gave Avenatti offense. Rather, Carlson snarked some more: “So, don’t invite that guy over to babysit, not that you’d probably consider it.” He claimed “the key thing to know about the creepy porn lawyer” is that he may run for president.

If you ask me, Avenatti has far more integrity than Trump, the lying, corrupt, abusive, adulterous and probably traitorous guy Fox News adores. But somehow, Trump’s dishonesty and corruption never seem to come up as topics of discussion for Tucker.

Tonight, we got a pile on from pundit Tammy Bruce. After her own swipe at The View for hosting Daniels and Avenatti, she complained the pair has made money and garnered a lot of fame and publicity as the result of Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump and attorney Michael Cohen.

Of course, Trump rode his own media image right into the White House but that’s another thing nobody bothered to mention. Ditto for the actual news that Daniels made on The View: that she refuses to back off her lawsuit even after Trump and Cohen have filed notices that they will no longer contest her claims. Also, she has written a tell-all book to be released October 2.

“I’m not one to tell women how to make a living,” Bruce generously allowed. Then she went on to complain that pornography “degrades women.” It sends a message that “women are to be used like dirty dishrags, that buying and selling women is normal for gratification. And that is something that Americans reject,” Bruce said.

Except for Trump. In the infamous Access Hollywood recording he made it quite clear he thought women are to be used that way. Ditto for the 16 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct toward them.

You probably won’t be surprised to know none of that came up, either.

Watch Carlson obsess yet again over Avenatti below, from the September 12, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.