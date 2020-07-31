Tucker Carlson’s putrid loathing for America was on full display last night as he smeared President Barack Obama for speaking about voting rights and civil rights at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral.

Predictably, Carlson’s outrage is about a stance for civil rights. Specifically, our first Black president spoke about and advocated for the civil rights issues that mattered so much to Lewis that he visited Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington, D.C., when he was so ill that he was admitted to the hospital the next day.

In fact, Lewis wrote an essay for The New York Times, that he requested be published on the day of his funeral, which is essentially the same kind of call for non-violent civil engagement and actions that Obama called for.

But even by Carlson’s standards, his attack on Obama was a new low:

CARLSON: Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one's funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about senate procedure.

[…]

CARLSON: Barack Obama, one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics used George Floyd's death at a funeral to attack the police.

As I often say, we know why white nationalist hero Tucker Carlson engages in this kind of rhetoric. But what’s Fox News’ excuse? There is none.

Obama's approval rating is and was significantly higher than Donald Trump's. As I have also repeatedly said, nobody hates America more than Fox News (and Trump).

Meanwhile, you can see and hear for yourself the kind of rhetoric that Fox condones, if not encourages, below, from the July 30, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters’ Nikki Mccann Ramírez.