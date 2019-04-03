Overgrown frat boy Tucker Carlson played to his white nationalist fans by hosting a Mexican official, sneering and jeering at him, calling him "nauseating" and then all but calling for war with Mexico.

It was shades of Sean Hannity’s old yell-at-a-Muslim segments. Carlson made it clear his only interest in hosting Juan Hernandez, Guanajuato Secretary of Migration, was in order to demean him. And, not incidentally, to urge Fan in Chief Donald Trump to cut off aid to Mexico. You know, the remaining Mexican country whose aid Trump has not yet cut.

CARLSON: So but why isn't the Mexican government stopping migrants from Central America before they get to the United States? Instead, Mexico is encouraging them to come here. That's not the behavior of an ally. They're not welcome, they're not here legally. We have a process by which people can come legally - they're not going through that process. So that's an act of hostility and you can lie about it all you want, but we all know what it is. Why are we paying you money?

[…]

Mexico is a hostile power that is seeking to undermine our country and sovereignty.

Oh, how that must have delighted Carlson’s white nationalist fan base.

If you ask me, Hernandez was way too polite to Carlson. Since he behaves like a condescending bigot and a brat, he should be treated like one.

Watch Carlson’s latest bit of ethnic hate mongering below, from the April 3, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.