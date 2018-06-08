Believe it or not, Tucker Carlson found a way to make himself the victim in Rudy Giuliani’s slut-shaming of Stormy Daniels.

In case you missed it, Giuliani smeared fellow-American Daniels on foreign soil, saying he respects “all human beings,” even “criminals,” but not porn stars: “I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman, or a woman of substance, or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman, and as a person. And isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

Carlson, who “celebrated” Women’s History Month by whining about the oppression of men, apparently found the backlash against Giuliani’s remarks one more example of the cruel burden his gender has been forced to bear.

In his introduction, Carlson announced that the only reason people are not agreeing with Giuliani is because “We don’t live in a normal America but a liberal, carnival version of it, instead.”

Let’s just point out that it’s Trump who has a thing for porn stars, not including the risqué model, Melania Trump.

And speaking of Melania, Carlson somehow ignored how Giuliani got a smackdown from her after he claimed "she believes her husband" who has denied having an affair with Daniels. "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Melania Trump's spokeswoman said in response.

But Carlson continued by sneering that liberals respect pornography “Just like Haiti is a beautiful country with functioning sanitation and MS-13 members are great people.” This, of course, is quite a distortion of what liberals have said about MS-13 but Carlson, who boasts about being a “sworn enemy” of lying – well, lied.

Carlson teamed up with one of his favorite bigots, Mark Steyn, and as Contemptor put it, the two continued attacking Daniels “while cackling like a couple of frat bros watching The Hangover.”

With unintentionally hilarious irony (I assume), Carlson went on to say, “I’m actually by temperament pretty non-judgmental.” Then he quickly laid even more judgment on the left: “I can’t help but notice the impulse on the left is always to elevate and celebrate anything that is repulsive, degrading, bad for you, anything that is low and ugly, they deify.”

As a list of Stormy Daniels’ movie titles took up half the screen, Steyn “joked” about one of them, “Trailer Trash Nurses,” “My Obamacare plan only covers me for trailer trash nurses.”

Carlson giggled in appreciation.

Then it was time for the victimhood:

STEYN: We are taking the most low and degrading kind of work a woman can do, and somehow pretending that it’s empowering of women. … [T]hat is not the case. It’s an industry that exploits and degrades women, and in that sense, you should be able—you should be able to say what Rudy said because it’s self-evident.

CARLSON: And you shouldn’t be forced to lie, and that’s what they want you to do. They want you to lie because it’s a way of establishing dominance over you. “I’m going to make you lie, and if you don’t, I’ll crush you.” That’s what they’re really saying. (Transcript excerpt via Media Matters)

Watch poor, oppressed – and elite of the elite Carlson whine below, shortly before heading home to his five-bedroom house with a gourmet kitchen, a home gym and a swimming pool, from the June 7, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.