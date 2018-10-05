Tucker Carlson misrepresented Democratic objections to the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh in order to smear them as dangerous enemies of America – with more untruths. This from the guy who insists he’s the “sworn enemy of lying.”

In case you missed, it Democrats accused the White House of hamstringing the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh. But Carlson, who claims his show is the “sworn enemy of lying, pomposity smugness and groupthink,” exhibited all those traits in this deliberately deceptive and vicious commentary about Democrats and the FBI report tonight.

Ignoring how the FBI failed to contact dozens of potential sources, Carlson declared that the reason the investigation was concluded early was because “there was nothing to find” and “very few people left to interview.”

Carlson next falsely claimed that because the FBI failed to corroborate Ford’s accusation, the Democrats had accused it of a “diabolical, secret plot orchestrated with their very close allies in the Trump administration.”

“That’s what they’re telling us,” Carlson continued, with more lies. “The very people that just days ago were telling us that the FBI’s an ethically unimpeachable organization … Now, the FBI’s part of the Deep State.” He lowered his voice to mock the Democratic conspiracy theory – he had just concocted.

For more deception, Carlson played a series of truncated clips of Democratic criticism that seemed as though they were blaming the FBI and not the White House. Nevertheless, an MSNBC lower-third banner gave away the falsehood, if viewers caught it. It read, “Blumenthal: FBI Investigation ‘straight-jacketed’ by White House” as we saw the clip of Sen. Richard Blumenthal calling the report “blatantly and clearly incomplete.”

With more malefic mockery, Carlson sneered, “It’s a plot so secret, we believe the opposite is happening. How’s that for clever?”

Carlson later announced that the only investigation that would please Democrats was one that would last until the new Congress is sworn in. Never mind that Democrats were not complaining the FBI investigation needed more time, just more thoroughness.

But that wasn’t enough partisan hostility for Carlson. He next set out to portray Democrats as perched to destroy our system of justice - with a series of hypotheticals:

CARLSON: It’s worth thinking about what the world looks like once this is all over, after Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote. This is a new country now. What will it look like? The left has accused President Trump of overturning norms and destroying institutions, but as always, it is pure projection. … The left just mounted a full assault on our justice system. They thought nothing of tossing out the presumption of innocence.

[…]

Going forward, look for the left to delegitimize any decisions written by Brett Kavanaugh from the court, or even any decisions in which he is the in the majority.

Some states may just decide to ignore the Supreme Court. Sound far fetched to you? Maybe. Maybe not. Look what’s happening in California right now. Lawmakers in that state, the largest state in the union, have already made it a crime for citizens in California to assist in the enforcement of any federal immigration law. California is, in effect, in open revolt against the laws of the United States.

FACT CHECK: Oops, another lie from Carlson. California’s sanctuary state law allows for cooperation with federal immigration authorities in many cases, especially those involving violence or threats to people’s safety. Secondly, rather than being in “open revolt” against the rule of law, a federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state’s sanctuary state law.

But wait, there’s more:

CARLSON: Suppose the Supreme Court were to try to crack down on that? It’s not impossible to imagine California simply refusing to comply. Because Brett Kavanaugh sits on the court, its edicts are illegitimate. That could happen. And that, by the way, is what crisis actually looks like. So get ready for that.

Watch Carlson’s shady smears of the millions of Americans who are Democrats or liberals below, from the October 4, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight. Then ask yourself, who really hates America?