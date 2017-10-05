Tucker Carlson is beside himself with moral outrage because some Satanists are advocating their followers request Satan-centric cakes from anti-gay, Christian bakers.

Carlson really, REALLY hates it when “fascist” gay people try to force Christians to bake cakes for gay weddings. So, against a large graphic of “Satanists in America,” Carlson began a discussion Friday night with righteous, Christian indignation at Satanists up to the same evil.

Before getting to the cake outrage, Carlson noted that a Florida teacher will be celebrating the “holiday” (wait, what – not “Christmas?”) by ostensibly ordering his students “to hail Satan.” This teacher plans to put up a large pentagram, in the public square, in order to compete with a Nativity scene. The sculpture will have a message: “May the children hail Satan” which is, of course, different from instructing his students to say the same.

Carlson didn’t mention that a nice, Christian pastor is already talking about vandalizing the legal image which was vandalized last year.

Carlson then segued into the red meat; i.e. a Satanist's temple “encouraging its followers to find Christian bakers and ask them to bake cakes honoring the Prince of Darkness as a show of support for gay couples who’ve been denied cakes for weddings.” The visual: “Satanists Demand Cakes From Christian Bakers” in front of an image of a related article from Carlson’s former website, “The Daily Caller.” (Background here.)

Lucien Greaves, head of the aforementioned Satanic temple, was the guest. Carlson said that while part of him wants to take this seriously because of legal issues, part of him “wants to tell the truth” (?) because Greaves is “just a troll and working out your unhappy childhood on the rest of us.”

Greaves demanded that Carlson provide a definition of a “credible religion” and turned the argument back to Carlson, saying that he should thank Christian-right legal groups who have advocated that religious rights should depend on “deeply held beliefs.”

When Greaves added that that was “all anybody really needs,” a befuddled looking Carlson responded, “Yeah, right, blah, blah, blah.”

Unable to effectively counter the argument, Carlson, not a registered therapist, reiterated, “Not to play the shrink, but it has to do with what was clearly an unhappy childhood that you had.” He also asked why the Satanists “waste all this time bothering people who are minding their own business.”

Greaves ignored the “unhappy childhood” remark and said his group is “upholding pluralism.”

Carlson yelled, “You’re not upholding pluralism, you’re going and you’re seeking out people to bother…”

Greaves calmly asked Carlson if he has ever asked an evangelical “why they need to force their bibles into schools" or "put up a cross on public property when they have churches all over the place?”

An increasingly agitated Carlson defended his Christian pals by comparing the Satanist plan with Christians “showing up at your house” to demand that the Lord’s Prayer be said and if it isn’t, launching a lawsuit. It was a ludicrous comparison as bakeries are businesses, not private homes.

Carlson also argued that complaints about anti-LGBT discrimination only recently began because, in the past, “people had a sense of decency and politeness and they didn’t feel that it was the right thing to get into somebody else’s face and force them, for the sake of making some kind of public statement, to violate their beliefs.” He claimed that he hasn’t seen any evangelicals “forcing” gays to do business with them that “violates their personal beliefs” and if there were such a case, Carlson would side with the gays refusing to bake Christian cakes.

Carlson finished with this profundity: “Why don’t you back off and let people live their lives?” and “I think you should crawl into your hole.”

By the way, Carlson’s mother abandoned him when he was very young, so who is “the troll working out an unhappy childhood?”

Check out the blah, blah, blah on the Tucker Carlson Tonight Show, September 29th, 2017.

Correction: This post originally said this segment opened the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. It was actually about halfway through.