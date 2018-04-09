Tucker Carlson and pal Katie Hopkins seized on statistics supposedly showing London’s crime rate higher than New York’s as little more than an excuse to attack anyone not in favor of racially profiling “black gangs” as weak and almost treasonous.

It speaks volumes about Carlson’s intent that he chose Hopkins for the discussion rather than an expert in crime, sociology or gangs. Instead, we got Hopkins, a white-nationalist columnist whose only credentials seem to be taking pleasure in flaunting bigotry and hate mongering. In June, Fox & Friends apologized after Hopkins suggested internment camps for terror suspects. Carlson, however, thinks Hopkins “highly awesome.”

While it’s true that murders have spiked in London and overtook the number of murders in New York in February and March, a BBC fact check concluded that the “grim month-by-month tally is not quite the whole story.” Looking at the bigger picture, the BBC noted that New York has consistently been more murderous. Last year, for example, there were 292 killings there vs. London's 130.

Of course, none of that caution or context was provided by either Carlson or Hopkins.

Carlson got the white nationalism going right in his introduction when, without explanation and apropos of nothing related to the story, he called London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim of Pakistani heritage, “a demagogue.” Our only “proof” was clips of Khan calling London “the safest city.”

“Why is this happening?” Carlson asked Hopkins plaintively, as though she were some great authority. Hopkins was already grinning in gleeful anticipation of the welcome she knew her racist remarks were about to receive.

After her own swipe at the mayor, she said that “regular people” in Britain “wouldn’t dream of taking their young people to London” because it’s more dangerous than New York.

Then she launched into a bigoted rant as Carlson listened without challenge:

HOPKINS: We have a major problem with black gangs in different areas of London, in different post codes, zip codes, regions. Black gangs, rival black gangs are killing each other.

Got that? It’s not “gangs” but “black gangs” Hopkins was railing against. Further, without offering any statistics or information about these “black gangs,” she demanded that others – including Mayor Khan – be “courageous” enough to adopt her bigotry. Carlson not only endorsed that demand, he used it to promote his “whites are the real racial victims” agenda.

HOPKINS: It’s a serious problem here in London that the mayor and the head of the Met won’t talk about because it involves young black men and they are too afraid of being called racist.

CARLSON: Well, that’s it right there. I mean London has had crime problems in centuries past at various points but what’s changed is the unwillingness of the people in charge to acknowledge it and their willingness instead to lie about it and punish anyone else who doesn’t lie about it…

As the discussion continued, Hopkins revealed what seems the true motive behind this discussion – a “building” campaign to oust Khan. Hopkins called herself as one of its “cheerleaders.” Clearly, Carlson was there to help. He smirked as Hopkins continued:

HOPKINS: Frankly, if little Sadiq Khan could take off his ballet shoes and his tutu and stop dancing around the issue and addressed the problem head-on - we have a problem with black gangs in London. These are syndicated crime gangs in different areas attacking each other. We need to do profiling of the attackers, then we need to quadruple our stop and search effort. He got into power saying he would do his best to stop stop and search because it unfairly targeted young black men. Well, I say tough luck. If young black men are the guys mostly committing this crime then young black men can expect to be stopped and searched. And frankly, if it was white conservative women doing the stabbing, I’d be very happy to be searched every day if it saved a life.

But this lot are so politically correct, they are prepared to let London fall, let young boys die on the street, slaughtered every night here because they don’t want to be called racist and I think that’s a sickening state of affairs here in the UK.

Carlson gave his stamp of approval. “But It’s a very recognizable theme for us over here,” he said. He closed by saying, “Katie Hopkins thank you for that I appreciate it. Good luck with the campaign.”

Watch Carlson’s latest shout-out to his white nationalist fans below, from the April 6, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.