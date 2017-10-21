Tucker Carlson was obviously not serious when he suggested that MSNBC’s Morning Joe program could be an “elaborate counterintelligence operation” designed to fool North Korea about what’s happening in the U.S. But the mean-spirited intolerance of any news organization not on the same ideological page as Fox was no joke, either.

Carlson closed his Friday night show by sneering over the supposed popularity of Morning Joe with at least one North Korean officer.

“So how is North Korea preparing for a possible war against the west? Obviously, by watching MSNBC,” Carlson smirked.

Carlson was referring to a report by NBC News reporter Keir Simmons, in North Korea, in which he said a North Korean official said he watches Morning Joe every day “specifically the segments about North Korea."

The scary thing is that Simmons, as you can see in the video below, found that North Korea seems to consider itself on the brink of war thanks to Donald Trump’s saber rattling. But Carlson was too interested in taking swipes at MSNBC to be bothered with that. Or, you could say, "How does Tucker Carlson prepare for war with North Korea? Obviously, by smearing MSNBC."

“Of course, Morning Joe is the perfect distillation of elite opinion: New York, L.A. and Washington in a glass,” Carlson continued. As if Carlson, a D.C.-based, D.C.-loving, stepson of an heiress to the Swanson frozen-food fortune. is not an elitist. Or does he get an exemption because of his appeal to the white supremacist crowd?

"In particular, the tendency of those cities to be wrong about pretty much everything from Iraqi WMD to the Russian election sabotage to Hillary Clinton becoming president," Carlson added.

Apparently, Carlson has forgotten that Fox got it wrong on Iraqi WMD too. As for the “Russian election sabotage,” Trump’s own CIA director and U.N. ambassador agree that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. And while the polls showed Hillary Clinton likely to win last year, darling-of-the-left, Nate Silver and his FiveThirtyEight.com site gave Trump about the same chances of winning as the Trump campaign.

So, cut the crap about only others getting things wrong, Tucker. Especially on a day when Fox had to admit that the Trump-loving “war hero” it ballyhooed was a complete fraud.

In his snarky conclusion, Carlson was again more interested in smearing MSNBC than discussing the very real possibility of Trump starting a war.

CARLSON: So it’s possible that it’s all an elaborate counter-intelligence operation designed to mislead the North Koreans. The North Korean officer apparently also said he believes his country can defeat America in war. So maybe it’s working.

In her most recent post, NewsHounds’ Priscilla noted that one reason liberals predominate in late-night comedy could be because conservatives are not so funny. Carlson’s bit last night was a perfect case in point.

Watch Carlson suggest a war with North Korea is no big deal compared to MSNBC’s “elitism” below, from the October 20, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight. Underneath is the Keir Simmons report Carlson referenced.