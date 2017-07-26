Millions of Americans stand to lose their healthcare as a result of Tuesday’s vote in the Senate. But Tucker Carlson didn’t bother to discuss it. He did make time to bash gay liberals for defriending gay Trump supporters. Fox News priorities on display!
Tucker Carlson Tonight started its July 25, 2017 show with coverage of Donald Trump's rally:
By 8:12 ET, Carlson moved on to discuss Trump's attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
Carlson was still talking about Trump and Sessions at 8:17:
Then it was back to the Trump rally:
And a chat with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell about Trump's rally:
Then back to Sessions:
At 8:41, time out to bash the Democrats!
At 8:49, the "new" Fox showed off its love for gays... by bashing liberal gays!
Last but not least, "Campus Craziness!"
But mj, neither Tucker nor Sean can come close to competing with Fox Biz’s Lou Dobbs for Trump adoration. It’s seriously embarrassing.
We need to keep in mind that this is not about helping anyone get health insurance or healthcare. This is and was always about punching Obama in the face, and punishing multiple groups at the same time. By getting rid of the ACA, the Right Wing gets to give a quick victory to Pence, give another victory lap to Rush Limbaugh and Fox News, and simultaneously punish both Obama supporters and the moderate Republicans who were foolish enough to sign up for the ACA. In one step, the Right gets to tell all those people “No You Won’t” and kick some sand in their faces.
While this is not particularly good news for millions of people who were depending on the ACA for coverage, it will at least presage some more promising developments to come. First, the backlash in 2018 for this behavior is likely to be far angrier and deep-seated – Right Wingers will rue the day they celebrated watching people lose their health coverage. Second, Jimmy Carter may well be right – the short term pain of watching the Right Wing dance on the ACA’s grave may well be alleviated by the institution of a much stronger option like Single Payer in another few years, after the GOP is back in the minority following the 2020 census.
This is never easy to stomach, particularly when you have people like Carlson trying to cheerlead the situation – but we knew this was coming the moment that millions of voters chose not to vote last November. We can only hope that those voters realize their mistake and rectify it next November.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/25/politics/senate-health-care-vote/index.html
.
.