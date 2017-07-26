2017-07-26 02:42:58 -0400

Of course, The Five was all over the vote, as was Bret Baer’s coverage. As it is, the Senate is predictably on its way toward the straight repeal option. All they needed to do was twist enough GOP arms to get the bill onto the floor. Now that it’s there, they’ll spend some time (really, waste some time) debating various options before they settle on just repealing the ACA and figuring out how to replace it later. All they have to do there is get that across the line with 50 votes, using the vague promise that they’ll take care of people using the ACA soon. Once the straight repeal gets back to the House, it will quickly be approved and sent to Pence’s desk.



We need to keep in mind that this is not about helping anyone get health insurance or healthcare. This is and was always about punching Obama in the face, and punishing multiple groups at the same time. By getting rid of the ACA , the Right Wing gets to give a quick victory to Pence, give another victory lap to Rush Limbaugh and Fox News, and simultaneously punish both Obama supporters and the moderate Republicans who were foolish enough to sign up for the ACA . In one step, the Right gets to tell all those people “No You Won’t” and kick some sand in their faces.



While this is not particularly good news for millions of people who were depending on the ACA for coverage, it will at least presage some more promising developments to come. First, the backlash in 2018 for this behavior is likely to be far angrier and deep-seated – Right Wingers will rue the day they celebrated watching people lose their health coverage. Second, Jimmy Carter may well be right – the short term pain of watching the Right Wing dance on the ACA’s grave may well be alleviated by the institution of a much stronger option like Single Payer in another few years, after the GOP is back in the minority following the 2020 census.



This is never easy to stomach, particularly when you have people like Carlson trying to cheerlead the situation – but we knew this was coming the moment that millions of voters chose not to vote last November. We can only hope that those voters realize their mistake and rectify it next November.