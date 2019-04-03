If you think that Tucker Carlson has grown out of the misogynistic, spoiled-frat-boy persona that was revealed in the recently-unearthed Bubba The Love Sponge recordings, his misogynistic, spoiled-frat-boy comments about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chris Hayes Monday night should dispel any such notion.

What set Carlson off was Hayes’ MSNBC show Friday night that was devoted to Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal. Instead of criticizing it like a news anchor, Carlson went straight for the juvenile. It was quite reminiscent of his childishly mean-spirited comments that have recently emerged from his old visits to the Bubba the Love Sponge show:

CARLSON: Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieve absolute power in this country. Apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.

[…]

He looks like Ellen, kind of a fusion show.

Of course, the dig was at Ellen DeGeneres, not our Ellen.

Carlson was just as adolescently asinine on the subject of Ocasio-Cortez:

CARLSON: So, it's official. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access.

She is not impressive, she's awful. So how did she get so famous? Why do people like her? Well, if we are being honest, we've got to say it's because not everything she says is wrong.

Later, Carlson called AOC “Congresswoman Bartender.” Classy.

Carlson is about to turn 50. He could at least act like he graduated middle school.

Watch Carlson’s pubescent behavior below, from the April 1, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(Transcript excerpts via Fox News)