As Donald Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign last night, Tucker Carlson sent the fan-in-chief a message: a war with Iran will kill your re-election chances.

Of course, shoring up Trump’s re-election chances is hardly my idea of a good reason to do anything. But in this case, I’ll take what I can get from Fox News.

Carlson got right to the point during this brief segment. Noting that the U.S. “seems to be slipping toward a war” in the Middle East at the same time the acting secretary of defense has just resigned, Carlson asked guest Doug Macgregor, a retired Army colonel, whether we are moving closer to a military conflict with Iran.

MACGREGOR: Let’s hope not because if the president looks out on the sea of faces he has in front of him tonight, all of these supporters, he needs to be reminded of two things. First, what Buck [Sexton, a previous guest] has already covered about securing the border and secondly, about his promise to end these pointless, endless wars in the Middle East.

He needs to get us out of Afghanistan, he needs to get out of Syria, and he needs to get out of Iraq. If he can’t turn to an audience like the one he’s got tonight a year from now and say, “Look, I promised, I delivered, I think he’s not gonna see everybody show up at the ballot box that he would like to be there.

CARLSON: I think it’s wise advice.

We know Trump was otherwise engaged when this aired. Let’s hope he catches it later on DVR.

Watch Carlson act like a voice of reason below, from the June 18, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.