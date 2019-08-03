Tucker Carlson used part of his White Power Hour to gleefully weaponize a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ house as validation of Donald Trump’s racist attacks on him and Baltimore.

Carlson began by sanitizing Trump’s hatred of an American city he's supposed to proudly represent for the white nationalist fans in his audience. Carlson euphemistically said Trump had called Baltimore “a dirty, dangerous city” when, in fact Trump called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” a “very dangerous & filthy place” and one where “no human being would want to live.”

Carlson also conveniently overlooked Trump’s long history of smearing places where people of color live along with his long history of racism.

Instead, Carlson sneered, “Donald Trump was supposedly a RACIST! (Carlson’s emphasis) for calling Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore a dirty, dangerous city.”

“But Cummings just learned firsthand that the president was actually right. We’ll tell you how he learned that,” Carlson said in a teaser before a break. That was how Carlson framed the burglary.

After the break, as a large graphic of a garbage-strewn street, presumably one in Baltimore, bearing the label “REALITY CHECK,” Carlson told viewers Trump “was right, as anyone who’s been there knows. Righter maybe than he even knew.”

Carlson showed no concern for Cummings’ safety nor for anyone else living in Baltimore. The crime was just another weapon in Carlson’s war on people of color and, of course, Democrats.

CARLSON: Burglars targeted a home owned by Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represents Baltimore, just last week. Cummings himself was only undergoing what more than 7,000 Baltimore residents experience every year. But on Twitter, Democrats have already tried claim that Baltimore is an amazing, law-abiding city so the burglary MUST [his emphasis] be the work of a rogue, out-of-state Trump supporter.

Maybe Russians!

Carlson chuckled as he mockingly read a tweet from New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat condemning Trump’s “hate rhetoric and racist rants” and expressing solidarity with Cummings. Afterward, Carlson gratuitously added, “Moron.” Surprise! Espaillat is a person of color.

“Just one problem, cops say the burglary took place hours before Trump even tweeted about Elijah Cummings,” Carlson continued. He sounded smug. Then, ironically decrying “how wildly politicized everything in Washington is right now,” Carlson added that “Capitol police say they’re investigating whether a quote, threat nexus exists for Elijah Cummings. Even though what happened to Cummings happened before the president tweeted about him. Tells you a lot.”

It sure does tell you a lot – about Carlson’s viciousness. But then, we knew about it already.

By the way, Tucker, since you’re such a truthteller, did you ever admit the reality that protesters did not break your door as you claimed?

Watch Carlson flaunt his callousness below, from the August 2, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight. It's yet another example of how nobody hates America more than Fox News and Donald Trump.