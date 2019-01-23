The confrontation between the Covington Catholic students and Native American elder Nathan Phillips has generated lots of controversy with reactions breaking down along racial, cultural, and political lines. But one thing is for sure, it has provided Tucker Carlson with lots of opportunity to promote his patented narrative about white, Christian, male victimhood.

In a nutshell, the incident happened after Friday’s “March for Life,” an anti-abortion march which includes vast numbers of Catholic school students. A group of MAGA-hat-wearing boys from the pricey, Kentucky Covington Catholic High School encountered four members of an African-American extremist group who taunted the boys. Phillips, who was with the Indigenous Peoples March, became concerned that there would be a physical confrontation and, thus, went towards the group of boys while drumming and chanting a peace song. In a now iconic picture, one of the MAGA boys was shown standing face-to-face with the Native American while smirking.

Despite hours of video, the incident remains a source of disagreement, except on Fox News where Tucker Carlson devoted time on Monday's and Tuesday's white power hours to defending the Covington Catholic snowflakes whilst reinforcing his central thesis about poor, persecuted white folks.

Backed by the graphic, “Rush to Judgment,” Carlson lectured us again last night.

He immediately began the victimization meme with his comments about how, after the initial video, the poor young men were accused of being bigots, bad Christians, and (OMG) privileged. This whine was followed by Tucker’s claim that subsequent video exonerated the boys who, rather than being the aggressors, stood stoically in place while being harassed. Carlson asserted that the original story was a “lie.” He accused Phillips of having “concocted key elements of his story as well as parts of his own biography.”

In keeping with the Fox/right wing whine about the liberal media, Carlson went on to castigate various reporters: “There’s no sympathy for Covington Catholic in America’s newsrooms. In the mind of your average reporter in Washington, these kids are from a different country. Less than that, actually. They’re from a hostile country, a place we must subdue for our own safety.”

He continued with a further appeal to white victimization: “Keep in mind, as you read that, that there is literally nothing in the record, the documentary record – on tape or in the testimony of anyone – to support any of [Deadspin reporter Laura] Wagner’s claims. Every word is just made up out of nothing. Imagine if someone was writing things like that about your son.”

Carlson wrapped up his diatribe with yet another appeal to right wing victimhood while invoking the popular right-wing narrative about Antifa, a small and relatively inconsequential left-wing anarchist group:

“That’s the attitude. And it may account for the left’s embrace of violent rhetoric in the age of Trump. Back more than a year ago, when CNN anchors publicly defended Antifa, it seemed at the time like they might have misspoken. Maybe they didn’t know what Antifa was. Now it’s clear they knew exactly what Antifa was. Our ruling class has told us that they’re fine with punching Nazis. Now, they’ve declared they’re okay with punching children. How long before they’re okay with punching you?”

Funny, I don’t recall Carlson getting outraged over the defamation of Trayvon Martin at the hands of Fox News. I don’t recall him asking African-American parents to “imagine if someone was writing things like that about your son.” Obviously different strokes for different (white) folks!

Watch it below, from the January 22, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.