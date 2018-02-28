Why be a Gloomy Gus over the bombshell resignation of Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted aides, when you can ratchet up fears about immigrants voting? At least that’s what Tucker Carlson seemed to be thinking tonight.

Today, the news of Hicks’ sudden resignation was described by The Washington Post as “sending a jolt through a West Wing besieged by internal tumult and the intensifying Russia investigation” and leaving Donald Trump “increasingly isolated in his own West Wing, which has returned to the chaos and tumult of its earliest days.”

Not surprisingly, CNN and MSNBC made Hicks the top story for their 8 PM ET hours. But not Fox!

NewsHound Richard caught the screen grabs from the top of the 8 PM ET hour: