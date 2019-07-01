Tucker Carlson thinks Donald Trump’s swooning over North Korea’s murderous dictator Kim Jong-un is just fine because hey, what national leader doesn’t have to kill his citizens?

Never mind that American Otto Warmbier was imprisoned and returned in a vegetative state from North Korea (though contrary to popular perception, Warmbier was probably not tortured or beaten there). What’s an American death compared to the glory of Dear Leader walking into North Korea and getting nothing other than a chance to preen before the cameras while giving Kim even more of the legitimacy and stature he craves?

To Carlson, who accompanied Trump to the meeting with Kim, Trump’s desperate photo op was a demonstration of Trump’s awesome physical superiority. Fox News’ write up of Carlson’s comments on Fox & Friends Sunday morning was hilariously titled, "Tucker Carlson says Trump 'dominated' Kim as 'wheezing' North Korean dictator struggled."

"And, [Kim] was breathing like an emphysema patient. I'm not saying that to be insulting but he was breathing in a labored way like he was out of breath. And even allowing for the historic nature of it, which I'm sure played a role in his breathlessness, but my take as a non-physician was -- this is a very unhealthy guy. Very unhealthy. I mean, maybe I'm wrong... but that was the first thing I thought. This guy is in very bad health."

[…]

"My sense ... just standing there for an hour watching -- I think he was probably a little bit overwhelmed by Trump who towers over him and who is a very large man," Carlson added. "He seemed to kind of dominate him and there was a kind of magnetism and real aggression to Trump, so it didn't feel exactly like peers. It felt like maybe an older brother-younger brother kind of situation."

Right... an attention-craving older brother, who happens to represent the world’s most powerful democracy, slobbering over a murderous dictator. What’s not to love about this situation?

Oh, sure, Carlson acknowledged that Kim is probably not the best bromance material. But as Fox News put it, Carlson also “offered the realist flip-side of the coin.”

“There’s no defending the North Korean regime, which is a monstrous regime. It’s the last really Stalinist regime in the world. It’s a disgusting place, obviously, and so there’s no defending it," he said.

“On the other hand, you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people. Not on the scale that the North Koreans do, but a lot of countries commit atrocities including a number that we’re closely allied with.”

“I’m not a relativist or anything, but it’s important to be honest about that,” Carlson added.

Carlson’s interview with Trump will air tonight at 8 PM ET. I’m sure it will be full of hard-hitting questions – not!

Meanwhile, listen to Carlson shrug off Trump palling around with a tinpot dictator below, during his telephone conversation with Fox & Friends on June 30, 2019.

(Carlson image via screen grab)