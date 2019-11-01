2019-11-01 21:19:23 -0400

John, we would be out in traffic, chasing cars, biting tires, running around like wild people.



I’ll just second the warning Ellen is making here – the outing of the man that angry Right Wingers SAY is one of the whistleblowers (and we don’t know that their assumptions are correct at this point) is clearly intended to generate real danger for him.



(And we should remember that it’s irrelevant who the whistleblower is – as Ellen notes, the actual complaint has been repeatedly verified from multiple sources. Just as it’s irrelevant whether the first whistleblower was on the actual call – since they were getting identical accounts of the call from multiple staffers who were concerned – and now that we have the verifications, the issue is about the conduct itself, not the person who originally mentioned it.)



The obvious intention of Rush Limbaugh and disgraced predator Bill O’Reilly is to dox the man – so that he can be repeatedly harassed and likely attacked in every form, including physically, as a warning to anyone else who dares step forward and reveal the uncomfortable truths of the goon behavior of the Pence White House.



This was the same approach taken with Dr. Blasey Ford from last year, where she has repeatedly been harassed with death threats and forced to live away from home, thanks to all the angry Right Wingers who have persecuted her for having the temerity to tell the truth about Brett Kavanaugh. And in the case of Dr. Ford, that approach has helped to discourage anyone else from coming forward – as was of course their intention.



I have a very real concern that the more unhinged among the Right Wing listeners of Limbaugh and his ilk and viewers of gargoyles like Carlson may take matters farther in their own hands. If we hear of anything happening to this man, we’ll have a replay of what happened to George Tiller. And I note that predator O’Reilly has repeated his conduct with this new target. I remind everyone that O’Reilly has never apologized or taken even one iota of responsibility for what happened to Tiller. I expect neither he nor Carlson will take any responsibility if something happens to the man these guys are now targeting.