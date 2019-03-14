Wednesday night, two of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News colleagues, Melissa Francis and Sean Hannity, proclaimed to the world that they support his racist, misogynistic rhetoric.

Carlson has come under fire and lost advertisers in the wake of racist, misogynistic audio that was recently unearthed by Media Matters. But Carlson has long been an inflammatory hate monger and race baiter. But hey, the libs are after him so Fox News is circling the wagons.

First, Fox Business and Fox News host Francis, told Carlson , “I’m proud to be on with you, my friend,” before she joined him in yet another Fox attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Later, during the handoff to Sean Hannity, there was nothing said about Carlson’s supposed vacation that Hannity said he’d be taking, starting Wednesday night -and that Fox News denied Carlson would be taking at all.

Instead, Hannity said, “Great show, Tucker, and hang in there. We’re all behind you.”

Watch the support for Carlson’s hate mongering below, from the March 13, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(Carlson/Hannity image via screen grab)