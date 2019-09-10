Yes, you read that right. As he danced on the national-security-adviser grave of John Bolton, Tucker Carlson joined the Trump war on truth by calling Bolton a progressive.

I have to wonder whether Carlson played any role in Bolton’s ouster. Carlson was reportedly advising Donald Trump regarding Iran policy in contradiction of Bolton’s war lust. Carlson also called Bolton “demented” and a “tapeworm” in a blistering commentary in June that must surely have caught Fan-in-Chief Trump's attention.

At that time, Carlson also painted Bolton as some anti-Trump neocon. Carlson forgot to mention that Bolton went to the White House directly from Fox News, where he had been a paid contributor since 2007. There’s no way the Fan-in-Chief didn’t know who and what Bolton stood for when he joined the administration.

But tonight, less than three months later, Carlson turned Bolton into a progressive. The supposed evidence was a dishonest assessment of Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy’s tweet saying he was shaken by Bolton’s departure. What Murphy really said was that he was shaken by the “the grave instability of American foreign policy today.”

I’m legitimately shaken by the grave instability of American foreign policy today.



I’m no Bolton fan, but the world is coming apart, and the revolving door of U.S. leadership is disappearing America from the world just at the moment where a stable American hand is most needed. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2019

With his aged-fratboy smirk, Carlson sneered that former Obama adviser Samantha Power had called the firing of Bolton “a very troubling sign.” Clearly, Power’s concerns were similar to Murphy’s.

Carlson briefly acknowledged that some Republicans were dismayed over Bolton’s firing – right before a clip of Carlson heroically (in his own mind, I’m sure) smacking down Bolton in an interview. Later, Carlson played a mashup of clips in which he bashed Bolton for his reckless hawkishness.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad to see Bolton go. In March, 2018, when Bolton took his turn through the Fox/Trump revolving door, I called him a “terrifying” choice. As I wrote then, the guy probably never thought of a war he didn’t love, except the one he had the chance to fight in.

In other words, it was ludicrous for Carlson to call Bolton a progressive.

CARLSON: If you’re wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, it’s because Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left. There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right. Don’t let the mustache fool you. John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration. And, by the way, naturally, once he was ensconced there, Bolton promoted Obama loyalists within the National Security Council. That shouldn’t surprise you either.

So even when Carlson is right about something, he’s still a lying hatemonger.

Watch it below, from the September 10, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.