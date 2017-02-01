Last night, protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court after Donald Trump nominated conservative Neil Gorsuch to the bench. Fox News' Tucker Carlson was there to sneer at them.
CARLSON: Activists on the left were planning to protest President Trump's choice well before it was actually made, before there was any name. Now a great, pulsating blob of humanity has gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court here in Washington to denounce Judge Gorsuch and to demand his rejection.
If that were a Tea Party protest, I think we can safely assume Carlson would be speaking admiringly not mockingly.
Watch the video below, from the January 31, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight show, via NewsHounds Richard.
@NewsHoundEllen Tucker mocks the protesters as, "A great pulsating blob of humanity." pic.twitter.com/pmcrDLuPZo— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 1, 2017
My guess is they’ll vote along party lines, 52-48 in favor, but they’ll never reach the needed 60, which will force Mitch McConnell calling for the nuclear option and change the rules again.
One thing is certain, Fox News will be dusting off the word, obstructionist, and bring it back in style.
Republicans say they’ll use the nuclear option in face of a filibuster. I don’t know,….if I understand the arcane Senate rules correctly, rule changes must be made on the opening day of the session of Congress. They can’t be done midstream. Unless they made rule changes I don’t know about. The beginning of the next session is in two years.
Of all people to jeer from the peanut gallery, Tucker Carlson is the most galling. Thank God he stopped wearing the bowtie before some berserk liberal strangled him with it.
Maybe Trump is doing the democrats a favor on this. Forcing them to grow a backbone.