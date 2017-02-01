Last night, protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court after Donald Trump nominated conservative Neil Gorsuch to the bench. Fox News' Tucker Carlson was there to sneer at them.

CARLSON: Activists on the left were planning to protest President Trump's choice well before it was actually made, before there was any name. Now a great, pulsating blob of humanity has gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court here in Washington to denounce Judge Gorsuch and to demand his rejection.

If that were a Tea Party protest, I think we can safely assume Carlson would be speaking admiringly not mockingly.



