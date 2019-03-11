In addition to Tucker Carlson’s shockingly misogynistic comments that have been unearthed by Media Matters, a new batch of audio reveals his blatant racism.

Earlier today, I posted some of the audio Media Matters found in which Carlson Carlson referred to Martha Stewart’s daughter as “c**ty;” Britney Spears and Paris Hilton as “two of the biggest white whores in America;” Hillary Clinton as “anti-penis” and more. This evening, Media Matters published a new batch of recordings, this one focused on race:

Between 2006 and 2011, Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent approximately an hour a week calling in to the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, a popular shock jock radio program where he spoke with the hosts about a variety of cultural and political topics in often-vulgar terms. In addition to making many misogynistic remarks and sexual comments about underage girls, Carlson, who was hired by Fox in 2009, also repeatedly made racist remarks.

There’s a compilation of the remarks below. But some are worth highlighting here:

“I mean everyone’s embarrassed to be a white man I guess, that’s a bad thing.”

“[W]hite men, you know, they’ve contributed some, I would say … Well, I mean creating civilization and stuff, I think they’ve done a pretty—I don’t know, whatever!”

“Iraq is a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys—that’s why it wasn’t worth invading.”

“[Iraq is] never going to be a civilized country because the people aren’t civilized.”

“I’m not defending the [Iraq] war in any way, but I just have zero sympathy for them or their culture. A culture where people just don’t use toilet paper or forks.”

“[Iraqis] can just shut the fuck up and obey, is my view. And, you know, the second we leave, they’re going to be calling for us to return because they can’t govern themselves.”

“If there were a Democrat to come out in the 2008 election and say, ‘You know what the problem is? It’s Islamic extremism. It’s not terror, it’s not some, you know, indefinable threat out there. It’s these lunatic Muslims who are behaving like animals, and I’m going to kill as many of them as I can if you elect me.’ If a Democrat were to say that, he would be elected king, OK?”

“The Congressional Black Caucus exists to blame the white man for everything, and I’m happy to say that in public because it’s true. Everyone knows it’s true.”

“Everybody knows that Barack Obama would still be in the state Senate in Illinois if he were white.”

Some of the audio is below. The rest can be found on Media Matters.

(Carlson image via screen grab)