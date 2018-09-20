Last night, Tucker Carlson continued exploiting sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to score cheap political shots, this time by feigning concern for the safety of accuser Christine Blasey Ford - and blaming Democrats for death threats against her.

Yesterday, I wrote about how Carlson painted Kavanaugh as a victim of a make-believe Democratic war on men. Carlson used one of his regular tricks: dishonestly accusing Democrats of something outrageous, then pretending he’s the reasonable one.

Carlson avoided calling Ford a liar. But he also neatly avoided questioning why Kavanaugh, whom Carlson once again presented as a victim, has not joined Ford in calling for an FBI investigation before testifying to Congress. If he’s really innocent, why isn’t he welcoming such an opportunity to clear his name?

Instead, Carlson boasted about his sensitivity to Ford even as he worked to discredit her:

CARLSON: Despite blanket media coverage, the basic details of that story remain murky. Ford has not said when or where it happened precisely. She has said she didn’t tell a soul about it for three decades.

There are significant inconsistencies in her account but we have never doubted Ford’s sincerity and we have never questioned her motives. Unless we learn new facts that give us reason to, we won’t do that. We give her every benefit of every doubt. ​

​So what’s a Fox News host to do when he doesn’t want to attack Ford? Why, demonize the Democrats. Demonizing Democrats is not only Fox News 101, it could serve double purpose of intimidating any Republican senators who might have second thoughts about ramming Kavanaugh’s confirmation through before all the facts can be ascertained. In other words, better to side with a possible sexual predator than a Democrat!

CARLSON: Brett Kavanaugh. He’s also got a family and a career and a reputation. And all have been gravely damaged by these claims. Now Democrats could have helped clear this up weeks ago if they had asked Kavanaugh about Ford’s story as he sat before them for days in the U.S. Senate. That is what hearings are for. But they didn’t do that. Instead they hid what they knew in order to cause maximum political damage. In the process they overturned his life.

But they also overturned Christine Ford’s life. She had asked to remain anonymous. Democrats betrayed her and they dragged her into the public eye. Now Ford says she’s had to leave her home because of threats. Democrats in the Senate did that purely for partisan advantage. And you should keep that in mind the next time they lecture you about how much they care about women.

Carlson may think that he just demonstrated he cares about women. But no one should be fooled.

Watch it below, from the September 19, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.