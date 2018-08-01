If Paul Manafort is really only guilty of running Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, as Tucker Carlson suggested in a vile comment tonight, then why didn’t he host a lawyer to provide commentary on Manafort's trial instead of lickspittle Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and NRATV host, without a law degree in sight?

In his lead-up to Bongino’s “analysis,” Carlson announced, “Manafort ran Donald Trump's presidential campaign and [the left] believe[s] he deserves to die for that."

Sorry, Tucker, but hosting Bongino to discuss the trial makes you look like you’re so afraid of what a lawyer might say that you have to play it safe with a guy whose only "credential" is his loud-mouthed worship of Donald Trump.

Noted legal expert, Dan Bongino, on Tucker and giving some hard hitting legal analysis right now pic.twitter.com/SsOlzRG0Ed — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 2, 2018

Watch snowflake Carlson try to hide his apparent terror about the Manafort trial by talking tough below, from the August 1, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight. Underneath is Bongino's "hard-hitting" analysis.