Donald Trump continued his streak of trashing America while on foreign soil when he complained the American Pulitzer Prizes hasn’t awarded any to Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh during a rant that also included attacks on American legislators and the American media.

The New York Times reported that the White House had hoped Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland “would shift attention away from impeachment.” But Trump went off script during a last-minute, impromptu news conference. There, “he vented at length about his political enemies in Washington as some of his top economic advisers stood silently behind him.”

The Times further notes that Trump called Democratic impeachment managers Rep. Jerrold Nadler a “sleaze bag” and Rep. Adam Schiff a “con job” and a “corrupt politician.”

Remember when Fox News never tired of accusing President Barack Obama of not loving America? I haven’t heard a peep of criticism from Fox's loud-mouth “patriots” about Trump’s constant attacks on the U.S.

But Trump gave foreign leaders another good reason to mock him when he whined, sniffing throughout, about Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh not winning a Pulitzer Prize.

TRUMP: One thing - if we could straighten out the press in our country, we would have a place that would be so incredible. The press is so dishonest, so corrupt. I read it all the time, the stories. I don’t mind bad stories when — I deserve bad stories sometimes.

But when I do something great or good, let it be written about good. Same thing with other people. The corruption in the media — as I call it, the “fake news media” — is unbelievable. And, hopefully, everybody is going to sort of learn a lesson.

People got Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of me. And it turned out they were totally wrong. Other people — Sean Hannity, Rushbo — a lot of great people, a lot of great writers. They got it right. They didn’t get Pulitzer Prizes, but they got it right.

Only Trump would think that Hannity - willing to gaslight viewers about Trump's lie about Hurricane Dorian, e.g. - comes anywhere close to legitimate journalism.

Watch Trump’s latest spewing below, from the January 22, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.