This was the Twitter pity party Trump threw for himself today, in the middle of the pandemic:

....Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

What Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that those Democrats and critics provide just enough needed cover for Fox’s propaganda mission to camouflage itself as a news outlet. Otherwise, it would be like a wrestling match with just one contestant.

As Media Matters’ Matt Gertz put it, “Trump is pitting the two halves of the network’s business model against each other. If its executives respond by making the network even more supportive, they are risking flight from advertisers and cable providers concerned with being too closely associated with the president. If they don’t, they are risking outlets like OAN, which has little interest in pretending to be a real news outlet, peeling off their viewers.”

Sad!

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)