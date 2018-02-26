Trump seems to think all DACA recipients, aka “Dreamers,” are Hispanic and that he’ll be doing them a huge favor by not deporting them. He also seems to think we'll forget that he is the one who caused the DACA problem in the first place.

During his nearly 24-minute ego-stroking on Fox News Saturday night, Trump dropped his DACA-for-the-Hispanics nugget in the middle of a long boast to host Jeanine Pirro about his accomplishments, his claim to want the country to unite and, at the same time, attacking Democrats. It started at about 9:44.

TRUMP: We have to come together as a nation.

[…]

It’s been an incredible period and I was saying before - and somebody was very readily agreeing with me – I don’t think any administration has done as much as we’ve done in the first year – I don’t think it’s even close – between the taxes, the regulations, Justice Gorsuch, many district judges, many court of appeals judges and many more to go. We have great judges – you know, literally just waiting. We have a tremendous problem with Senator Schumer where he’s not approving people that are working in the administration. It’s unprecedent[ed]. We have hundreds of people that have taken so long to get approved and we have people still waiting to get approved in the trade groups, in, you know, very important groups, Jeanine. The Democrats – I mean, the one thing they’re very incredible at is obstruction. The one thing they’re incredible at – you know, they use it, they resist. And really, it’s just bad for the country.

PIRRO: It’s very bad.

TRUMP: So hopefully that can get done and hopefully we can get DACA done. I’d like to do that for the Hispanics out there. You know, I did very well with the Hispanics. Much better than anyone would have thought. I’m the one that’s pushing DACA and the Democrats are nowhere to be found.

While, it’s true that most DACA recipients are Hispanic, a significant chunk are not. According to Pew Research Center, four of the top 15 countries of origin of are South Korea, Philippines, India and Jamaica.

Furthermore, Trump’s statement sounds like he thinks he’s being generous to “the Hispanics,” as opposed to doing something that’s common sense and basically decent for young people who came here as children and have lived here almost their entire lives. And let's not forget, even if Trump would have liked to, that he is the one who upended DACA and threw it into turmoil last fall.

Trump's remark is also reminiscent of his 2011 claim to having a “great relationship with the blacks.”

Of course, host and long-time Trump chum Pirro said nothing to question Trump's speciousness.

Watch it below, from the February 24, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.