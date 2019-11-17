Donald Trump made an unscheduled visit to the hospital yesterday and press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has a history of dishonesty, wants us to believe Trump just decided to do part of his annual exam three months early.

As Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty put it, the only thing we should really believe about Trump’s supposed decision to get part of his annual physical started three months early is that we should not believe the explanation:

So now the oldest president in U.S. history claims the purpose of his two-hour medical visit, which was not on his public schedule, was to conduct “phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.” Phase one? What does that entail? Has anyone else ever taken a routine physical in installments spread out over months? Has he signed up for some kind of quirky flexible spending plan with his insurance?

Tumulty further noted that there is a long history of presidents lying about their health and Trump has been caught lying about that as well as almost everything else.

Grisham, too, has a record of chicanery. in fact, given her record before becoming press secretary, no sane person would consider her word - pardon the pun, unimpeachable.

But Fox News host Jeanine Pirro didn’t question one word of Grisham’s obvious baloney during their friendly chat last night:

GRISHAM: We’ve got a really busy year ahead, as you can imagine, and so the president decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam. That’s all it was, it was very routine. We had a down day today, and so he made the decision to head there.

[…]

He is healthy as can be. I put a statement out about that. He’s got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6:00 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.

Pirro is a former judge and prosecutor. You’d think she’d know a load of BS when it’s unloaded on her. But here she all but begged for more.

“You know, Stephanie, he’s almost superhuman,” Pirro raved. “I don’t know how anyone can deal with what he’s dealing with.”

Watch Pirro help Grisham deceive the public below, from the November 16, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine.