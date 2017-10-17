Donald Trump proved he knows nothing about Obamacare and cares nothing about the millions of Americans who have benefitted from it. And Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade gave him a pass.

During a softball interview on Fox News Radio this morning (before a bipartisan deal was announced by two leading senators), host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump about his “tearing up the Iran deal.” Trump responded by attacking Hillary Clinton and Obamacare.

From the FoxNews.com transcript:

KILMEADE: David Axelrod said last night that you're pulling this back and (inaudible) tearing up the Iran deal is your attempt to obliterate the Obama legacy. Is it? TRUMP: No, it's just that I disagree with Obama on so many things. I mean, I heard - as an example, let's say, Hilary Clinton said it was OK for the NFL players to kneel during the anthem. Well, I disagree. Maybe that's why she lost, because that's bad. That's real bad. We have to respect our flag, our country, our anthem. Obama, I disagree with what he does. Look, when you look at this - nobody knows this. I just got these numbers. Nobody knows this about the insurance companies. The only beneficiary from Obamacare are the insurance companies. They made a fortune. And that's not - you've never heard that, you've never seen these numbers before.

FACT CHECK: The reason we’ve probably never heard that is because it’s so blatantly untrue. Millions of Americans have gotten health insurance under Obamacare. A large majority of Americans want Obamacare fixed, not repealed. Trump should try telling them only insurance companies benefitted.

Yet, Kilmeade covered up Trump's lie by suggesting he had backed up his allegation. Then he quickly changed the subject.

KILMEADE: I haven't. And that's why you handed it to me ahead of time, gave me a little bit of time to study. So some other news that broke today and you tweeted out, Congressman Marino was pulled back as drug czar. What went into that?

Was Trump lying or astoundingly ignorant? Does it matter?

You can listen to the full interview, from the October 17, 2017 The Brian Kilmeade Show below.

(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)