Instead of working on what he insists is a “crisis” on the border or using his great deal-making skills to ensure Mexico will pay for the wall, Donald Trump spent this morning watching Fox & Friends and tweeting to cohost Steve Doocy.

This morning, Fox aired one of its “Breakfast with Friends” segments. In them, Fox sends Trump sycophant Pete Hegseth to a diner where Trump supporters regurgitate Trump talking points, thereby sending the false impression he’s popular. What I've never seen mentioned: Trump remains the least popular president in polling history.

In this particular “Breakfast,” Hegseth went to Texas to give the false impression that the Trump shutdown and the wall are popular. Hegseth just happened to find a pair of (white) women in MAGA hats calling for Trump to “hold the line” and “stand firm” on keeping the government shutdown to extort payment for the wall – and never mind Trump’s promise (unmentioned by Hegseth) that Mexico would pay for it.

After the segment, cohost Doocy perpetuated the propaganda by saying it's “very clear” that Trump supporters “do not, as we just heard, want him to cave.”

Not long afterward, the tweeter in chief returned the love:

“Great support for Border Security and the Wall.” @foxandfriends Even greater than anyone would know! “Presidents supporters do not want him to cave.” @SteveDoocy I won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

Watch Trump's Fox Friends falsely suggest America supports the Trump shutdown below, from the January 10, 2019 Fox & Friends.

(Fox & Friends image via screen grab)