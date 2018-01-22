When Barack Obama was president Donald Trump repeatedly told Fox News that the 2013 government shutdown was the president’s fault. Of course, Fox has had a change of heart right along with Trump now that it’s his shutdown going on.

On October 1, 2013, the government shut down for 16 days. Media Matters has the videos of what Trump thought was a president’s responsibility then:

First, on September 30, 2013, Trump was asked who should be fired over the looming shutdown: “Well if you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. Problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader and he’s gotta get everybody in a room and he’s gotta lead and he doesn’t do that.”

Fox & Friends: Who gets fired if there is a government shutdown?



Trump: “Well if you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. Problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader” (9/30/13) pic.twitter.com/VC5jQRNkrb — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 20, 2018

October 7, 2013, on Fox & Friends: “You have to negotiate, [Obama] doesn’t want to negotiate, he doesn’t want to meet, he doesn’t want to talk to people, and the right guy would get everybody into a room and would make a deal. You gotta get ‘em into a room, you gotta talk to ‘em, you gotta cajole, you gotta do what you do when you make deals.”

trump to fox & friends during a government shutdown: "the right guy" as president would get everyone in a room and make a deal (10/7/13) pic.twitter.com/ZNqOvcrumS — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 20, 2018

Later that evening with Greta Van Susteren on On The Record, Trump was asked how he would handle the situation if he were president: “You have to get everybody in a room, you have to be a leader, the president has to lead … and you have to be nice and be angry and be wild and cajole and do all sorts of things, but you have to get a deal. … You have to get the people in a room and you have to get a deal.”

during the 2013 shutdown, trump went from show to show on fox talking about how it's solely on the president to make a deal that's good for everybody (10/7/13) pic.twitter.com/BY8w15YLzp — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 20, 2018

Yet, The Dealmaker-in-Chief hasn't taken a meeting at the White House since Friday.

October 8, 2013, on the Hannity show: “In 20 years, in 50 years, in a hundred years, they’re not going to be talking about Boehner and Reid and all. They’re going to be talking about President Obama and what a disaster the administration was. So he does have a lot of pressure to get this problem solved.”

what kind of idiot would ever say the responsibility for ending a government shutdown is on the president of the united states? (10/8/13) pic.twitter.com/ldNbZdLz4B — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 20, 2018

Trump also told Hannity that night: “You have to at least have a civil way about you. … After you hear some of these statements [by Obama], it’s really hard to want to negotiate with the president. … I tell people, you have to at least understand the other side.”

Watch the guy who just accused Democrats of being complicit in murder if they “stand in our way” over immigration talk about the importance of civility and understanding the other side below, from the October 8, 2013 Hannity, via Media Matters.