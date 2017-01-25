Bill O’Reilly and Fox News now have an ally in the White House sympathetic to their obsession with black-on-black crime. And, after watching one of O’Reilly’s discussions about it, Donald Trump has threatened to send "the feds" into Chicago. It remains to be seen under what conditions he'd send them and what they'd do there.

O’Reilly began his discussion tonight by announcing that “the violence in Chicago getting worse, if you can believe it.” These stories are a great way for O’Reilly and his Fox pals to pretend to care about black lives at the same time that they get to portray blacks as criminal savages. Don’t believe me? When was the last time you saw a Fox story about efforts to combat crime there, such as President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative? No, me neither. In fact, when a guest offered O’Reilly an opportunity to visit some poor neighborhoods and find out what steps are being taken to improve lives, he refused.

You have to wonder whether O’Reilly wasn’t deliberately sending a message to his BFF because he played a clip of Trump promising on the campaign trail that “the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon – and I mean very soon - come to an end.” We already know that Trump shares the O'Reilly/Fox view of black neighborhoods.

O’Reilly challenged Trump by saying, “The question is, can President Trump override local Illinois and Chicago authorities and stop the murder?”

Guest Horace Cooper said that “absolutely” Trump can do that. He even echoed Trump’s “American carnage” inaugural speech by saying, “I don’t know another word besides ‘carnage’ to describe the devastation that’s been taking place.

However, Cooper’s federal override seemed to consist of having federal prosecutors take over some criminal cases in Chicago.

But O’Reilly had another idea. “You know what else President Trump could do? He could call in the national guard … The governor won’t. The governor is afraid. The governor’s a coward, alright? So if I were president of the United States: ‘You know what? For the next month we’re going to have the guard in these neighborhoods to stop this. Because you’re right. It’s carnage and it’s racism. It’s black people getting killed. Innocent black people.' And if it were happening in a white neighborhood, believe me, it would stop.”

A few minutes later, Trump suddenly tweeted, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on,” he will “send in the feds!” Along with a shout out to Fox.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN - public is smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

BuzzFeed’s Claudia Koerner summed it up perfectly:

Cable news is officially setting our national agenda, make it count guys https://t.co/Aq24mC1ymJ — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) January 25, 2017

Watch Donald Trump’s unofficial adviser on black crime below, from the January 24, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.