Spokesman Hogan Gidley suggested Donald Trump is the real victim of his own tweet saying he is undergoing “a lynching” and “wasn’t trying to compare himself to the horrific history in this country at all.”

In case you missed it, this is the tweet that offended on both sides of the aisle today:

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

And where else would White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley go to defend such an insult to African Americans but to Fox News?

“Well, the president has used many words, all kinds of language to talk about the way the media has treated him since the moment he came down the golden escalator,” Gidley said, starting off the Trump victimhood. He called the impeachment inquiry “an unfair, secretive process by the Democrats.”

Anchor Sandra Smith didn’t bother to note that Fox’s own senior judicial analyst says otherwise. However, even if Gidley was correct in his characterization, that is hardly a lynching, especially when Trump is guaranteed an open trial in the Senate. Smith didn’t point that out, either. And the only punishment he faces is losing his job.

However, Smith did press Gidley about the tweet. She noted that there has been a lot of condemnation, including (mild) criticism from African American Republican Senator Tim Scott. Would Trump “consider taking down that tweet or responding to some of the criticism?” Smith asked.

Gidley immediately changed the subject to boast about how great Trump has been for African Americans:

GIDLEY: Well, let’s talk about what the president has actually done for the African community as opposed to so many who just talk about it. HBCU funding is at historic levels. That’s because of what this president decided to do with the funds. This president has also set up opportunity zones in inner cities that have gone to lift all boats, especially those of African Americans whose wages have now increased at a higher percentage than those across the country. Record unemployment for African Americans, not to mention the fact criminal justice reform was passed under this president, something Barack Obama could never do. Something that Democrats talked about forever. But it was a piece of legislation pushed for and passed by Republicans in Congress and signed by a Republican president.

This president has done more to lift the lives of all Americans than anybody else. He’s not going to take a back seat to anybody but this relentless attacks from the mainstream media have got to stop. They knew exactly what he was talking about here. He was very clear.

In other words, it’s not Trump’s problem if he insulted “the blacks.”

“Would the president ever consider that maybe that was a poor choice of words and maybe rephrase his wording on impeachment?” Smith asked.

Gidley said he had not discussed the tweet with Trump. But “I can speak about poor choices and that’s what the media tries to do to him every single day.”

“The president wasn’t trying to compare himself to the horrific history in this country at all,” Gidley insisted.

Sorry, Hogan, but when Trump uses the word “lynch,” that’s exactly what he’s doing.

