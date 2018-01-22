White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley took his obsequiousness to new levels Saturday during a chat with Fox & Friends, co-hosted by "Superman" Dean Cain.

GIDLEY: You guys are sitting with a former TV Superman in Dean Cain, I’m working for a real-life Superman in Donald Trump.

Gidley has already distinguished himself as a lying, Trump suck-up. You may recall that after Trump-backed Senate candidate Roy Moore lost in Alabama, Gidley told Fox News viewers that Trump had not supported Moore very much and greatly overstated Alabamians support for Trump.

In this interview, Gidley went on to claim that Democrats “don’t want a solution for DACA.”

But if that’s the case, why did Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin go to the White House with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham with a bipartisan proposal that Trump sabotaged in the now-infamous “shithole countries” meeting?

Not surprisingly, not one of the three Trump sycophants playing cable news hosts on TV seemed to think of that.

Watch Gidley refer to the least popular president in modern history as "a real-life Superman" on the same day "Superman's" one-year anniversary in office was marked by a government shutdown below, from the January 20, 2018 Fox & Friends.

(H/T Bad Fox Graphics)