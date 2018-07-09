Does anyone really think it’s a coincidence that Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his pick for the Supreme Court at the same time that Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity’s show goes on the air?

Fox News has helped to hype and endlessly tease Trump’s prime time Supreme Court announcement, as if it were a reality TV show instead of a very serious and consequential moment. Plus,Trump's "unofficial chief of staff," Hannity, helped pick his buddy, former Fox co-president Bill Shine as Trump’s head of communications. Why wouldn’t Shine return the favor?

I’m not the only one who thinks so, either.

Inside the White House, some aides are annoyed Trump is announcing SCOTUS pick at 9pm because staffers think Bill Shine chose 9pm hour to help Sean Hannity’s ratings, a GOP source says — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 9, 2018

(Donald Trump graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)



