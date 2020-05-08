While Donald Trump was chatting with his Fox Friends this morning, the Labor Department reported that 20.5 million jobs were lost last month, possibly the worst jobs report in American history. Trump showed not an iota of concern for struggling Americans, but plenty for himself.

At about 35 minutes into the 50-minute chat (apparently Trump had nothing more important on his agenda this morning), cohost Steve Doocy was finally able to interrupt Trump, after three times, to tell him about the jobs report.

DOOCY: Mr. President. We have a Fox News Alert. The numbers just came out moments ago, the April jobs release -- report has just been released. 20.5 million jobs lost last month. That is slightly lower than what was expected. The unemployment rate rising from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent. The numbers are terrible.

The New York Times reported that the period was “the worst month for American workers at least since the Great Depression and possibly in the history of the nation” and that the "numbers show almost every job is at risk.” Furthermore, “Even if public health concerns can be resolved relatively soon, a hole in aggregate demand could persist for some time.”

Trump could not have seemed less interested in the disaster that has befallen millions of Americans, other than to absolve himself of any blame and to take credit in advance for the recovery he predicts his own awesome leadership will quickly bring about:

TRUMP: No. No, it's fully expected.

DOOCY: But we know why.

TRUMP: Yes. It's fully expected. There's no surprise. Everybody knows that. Somebody said, oh, look at this. Well, even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that, but what I can do is I'll bring it back. Look, I created with a lot of great people and with the country because our country's warriors and now maybe more than ever because they're going back to work and there's -- they're warriors.

We created the greatest economy in the history of the world, best we've ever had, best employment numbers, best stock markets, best number of jobs. In every way the best economy in the history of the world. We were blowing away China. We were blowing away everybody. We were the envy of the world and then they came in and they explained it, and they said, sir, you have to turn it off.

We have to close the country. And I said, say it again. They said, sir, you have to close the country. Nobody ever heard of a thing like this but they were right because if I didn't we would have lost two million, two and a half million, maybe more than that people, and we'll be at 100,000, 110,000, higher -- the lower level of what was projected if we did the shutdown, but still you're talking about -- I say two Yankee stadiums of people.

It's unacceptable. It's unacceptable, but I created -- as president we had the strongest economy in the history of the world, the strongest economy we've ever had, and we had to close it which is artificial. We artificially closed it. Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon, and next year we're going to have a phenomenal year.

As CNN noted, this was a subtle escalation of his previous predictions of 50,000 - 60,000 US deaths at a press briefing on April 20, as well as his 80,000 - 90,000 prediction at his Fox News town hall on Sunday.

None of the three cohosts said a word.

You can watch the three Fox sycophants pretend Trump is not unfit for office below, from the May 8, 2020 Fox & Friends.