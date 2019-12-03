The Trump Bus tire marks on Rudy Giuliani are becoming more apparent, and now Donald Trump has reportedly ordered him to stay off Fox News.

Gabriel Sherman’s latest In Vanity Fair notes that for more than a year, “a chorus of West Wing advisers,” including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, have been advising Trump to fire Giuliani. But Trump resisted, apparently because, “He liked [Giuliani] on television,” according to Sherman’s source.

Now, not so much.

But as Giuliani’s legal woes mount, Trump is coming around to his advisers’ view that Giuliani is a liability, three Republicans close to the White House told me. The relationship has grown so strained that Trump has even directed Giuliani not to appear on Fox News, a Republican briefed on the conversations said. (A Fox source said Giuliani has declined producers’ requests to appear on the network in recent days). “Rudy is cut off from Fox News,” the Republican told me. One Republican close to Trump put it this way: “We had to do something, we don’t want Rudy out there. Every time he talks it’s bad for Trump.”

The turning point seems to be Giuliani’s Fox News interview on November 23 in which he claimed to have an “insurance policy” in case Trump throws him overboard. “Trump was pissed,” a source told me. Giuliani tweeted that his comment was “sarcastic” and later called Trump to apologize. The next day, the news broke that Giuliani associate Lev Parnas had turned over tape recordings of Trump and Giuliani to Congress. Then, on November 27, the New York Times reported that Giuliani tried to land business deals in Ukraine at the same time Trump assigned him to conduct a shadow foreign policy campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump, sources said, was furious. “Trump hates when people make money off working for him,” a second former West Wing official said. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)

I’ve been reporting that Trump’s Fox buddies have been subtly and not-so-subtly telling him to dump Giuliani, too.

The strain between these two codgers is bound to get worse now that the House Intelligence Committee has just released phone records that, according to The New York Times, “illustrate the sprawling reach of Mr. Giuliani’s campaign first to remove the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, then to force Ukraine’s new government to announce criminal investigations for Mr. Trump’s political gain.”

I have a feeling Giuliani may need that “insurance” he claims to have against Trump before long.

Giuliani's bonkers November 23 interview, in which he sees the bus coming for him, is below.

(Giuliani image via screen grab)