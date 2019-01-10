During his nearly 10-minute interview with Sean Hannity tonight, Donald Trump spent almost no time talking about the sacrifices of the hundreds of thousands of government workers going without paychecks nor the Americans going without government services, but he made a point of noting his own “difficulty” of not being able to go on vacation over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

It wasn’t until 3:40 into the interview that the workers going without paychecks came up at all. Trump mentioned their plight, in passing, as a minor inconvenience. His real focus on the workers was to dubiously boast that they support his shutdown:

TRUMP: Well, Sean, you know, many of the people that aren’t getting their check, they get it [the “need” for the wall], they’re going to get it soon [their pay] but many of the people, they’re with us 100%. They want us to win this battle. These people want us to win. Everybody wants us to win this battle.

FACT CHECK: The majority of Americans are against Trump on the wall and the shutdown.

Of course, Hannity did not correct his Bedtime BFF. Nor did he express any concern for the workers either. Instead, he wanted to know how soon Trump will declare a national emergency (so that Trump can seize money from disaster relief funds in order to build the wall Americans don't want that he promised Mexico would pay for).

But at 7:36, Trump boasted about the hardship he has put himself through on behalf of the country – by not going to his plush resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, for two weeks over the holidays.

TRUMP: I don’t need this. Look, I could have done something a lot easier, I could have enjoyed myself. I haven’t left the White House, because I’m waiting for them to come over, in a looonnng time. You know that.

I stayed home for Christmas. I stayed at the White House for New Year’s.

Trump later claimed, “I want to be in Washington” because “I consider it very, very important.”

Sure he does. He considers it very, very important that he not look foolish and the heck with whatever the rest of us have to undergo in service to his narcissism.

Watch Trump whine while he overlooks real suffering because of his own shutdown below, from the January 10, 2019 Hannity.