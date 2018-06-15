Donald Trump claimed he was “kidding” and attacked reporters for not understanding “sarcasm” when he said on Fox that he wants “my people” to give him the same kind of “attention” that North Koreans give dictator Kim Jong-un. But any person not besotted by Trump can see he was not kidding.

During the North Korea part of his chummy interview with Fox Friend Steve Doocy, Trump seemed to love dictator Kim at least as much as, if not more than, he loves Doocy and Fox News. Trump certainly loves Kim more than the rest of the non-adoring American press, which he repeatedly smeared.

Trump also saved plenty of love for himself. He claimed nuclear war “can’t happen” because of his relationship with Kim. In addition to repeatedly touting the “good chemistry” and “great relationship” the two have, there was this discussion in which Trump told Doocy that sanctions against North Korea will be lifted “when we can be sure there will be no more nuclear.”

DOOCY: So you are saying that you’ll relieve the sanctions once whatever he’s gonna do –

TRUMP: Once we know –

DOOCY: … That stuff doesn’t work any more.

TRUMP: Once we know that it can’t happen and I’m telling you right now, with the relationship I have (with Kim) it’s not going to happen.

Later, Trump made his comment about people sitting up at attention as part of what was obvious admiration:

TRUMP: Hey, he [Kim Jong-un] is the head of a country, and I mean he is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks, and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.

Lapdog Doocy did not challenge this horrible comment. Nor did he do or say anything to suggest he thought Trump was kidding.

But later, when asked about this comment by other reporters, Trump sneered, "i'm kidding, you don't understand sarcasm."

There were other opportunities where Trump could have condemned or at least distanced himself from Kim's brutal authoritarianism, but did not. For example, Doocy mentioned that Kim has since “cleaned house” and fired several generals.

“’Fired’ may be a nice word,” Trump merely replied. He also said, without reservation, “I gave [Kim] credibility. I think it’s great to give him credibility."

Nowhere in the discussion did Trump indicate any concern, much less criticism, for Kim’s tyranny. Trump did, however, defend his salute to a North Korean general (now being used as propaganda on North Korea television).

Watch Trump wish he could be a dictator below, from the June 15, 2018 Fox & Friends, as well as his dishonest spin on it afterwards.