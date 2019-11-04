A New York Times deep dive into Donald Trump’s ‘Twitter Presidency’ reveals the Fox News shows he records and watches every morning that set his tiny Twitter fingers a-tingling.

From The Times:

Mr. Trump’s Twitter habit is most intense in the morning, when he is in the White House residence, watching Fox News, scrolling through his Twitter mentions and turning the social media platform into what one aide called the “ultimate weapon of mass dissemination.”

Of the attack tweets identified in the Times analysis, nearly half were sent between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., hours that Mr. Trump spends mostly without advisers present.

After waking early, Mr. Trump typically watches news shows recorded the previous night on his “Super TiVo,” several DVRs connected to a single remote. (The devices are set to record “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business Network; “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Story With Martha MacCallum” on Fox News; and “Anderson Cooper 360” on CNN.)

He takes in those shows, and the “Fox & Friends” morning program, then flings out comments on his iPhone. Then he watches as his tweets reverberate on cable channels and news sites.

No Laura Ingraham???

Thank goodness Trump at least watches Anderson Cooper, but I would not be surprised if it wasn’t just to see what’s said about himself.

What’s not said here is that these mostly sycophantic TV shows have likely replaced most presidential intelligence briefings.

(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)